Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Sprinting toward finish line
Dadonov set up a pair of goals -- including one on the power play -- in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Having already accrued 25 goals and 38 assists, Dadonov needs only three points in the final six games to establish a new career high in that essential fantasy category. The Russian has already unlocked a personal-best 17 power-play points, and he's being rewarded with more 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone compared to last season's output.
