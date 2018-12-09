Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Stays at point-per-game pace
Dadonov tallied an assist during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.
Despite being moved off the first line, Dadonov continues to contribute offensively. However, all of his points since joining the second line have come either off the power play or during a brief moment in-game where he is skating with the first line. With Jonathan Huberdeau lighting it up on the first line with Aleksander Barkov, don't expect Dadonov to move back up anytime soon. He may be a perfect sell-high candidate right now.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Collects two points on power play•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Breakout trend continues•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Scores at buzzer•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Tallies an assist•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Extends point streak•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Builds on 11-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...