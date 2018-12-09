Dadonov tallied an assist during a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Despite being moved off the first line, Dadonov continues to contribute offensively. However, all of his points since joining the second line have come either off the power play or during a brief moment in-game where he is skating with the first line. With Jonathan Huberdeau lighting it up on the first line with Aleksander Barkov, don't expect Dadonov to move back up anytime soon. He may be a perfect sell-high candidate right now.