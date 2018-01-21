Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Stays hot despite loss
Dadonov extended his point streak to six games Saturday, contributing a pair of assists in a loss to the Predators.
Dadonov has been excellent of late, racking up three goals and five points in his last three outings. The Russian stud has met expectations on Florida's top line this season and is now up to 29 points in 37 games. His offensive skills and power-play production make him worth rolling out whenever the Panthers are in action.
