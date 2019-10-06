Play

Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Still scoreless

Dadonov was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.

Despite the win, Florida's top line was outscored 2-0 at even strength. Dadonov ended the game a minus-2 with three shots and a hit. This won't last long as the Russian is still on one of the best offensive lines in the league with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.

More News
Our Latest Stories