Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Still scoreless
Dadonov was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay.
Despite the win, Florida's top line was outscored 2-0 at even strength. Dadonov ended the game a minus-2 with three shots and a hit. This won't last long as the Russian is still on one of the best offensive lines in the league with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.
