Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Strikes on power play
Dadonov netted a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
The Russian winger has goals in three straight games and points in eight of the last nine. Dadonov is up to 22 goals, 39 points, 125 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 48 contests. He's got a locked-in shot right now, which should likewise keep him in fantasy owners' lineups while he's hot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.