Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Strikes on power play

Dadonov netted a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

The Russian winger has goals in three straight games and points in eight of the last nine. Dadonov is up to 22 goals, 39 points, 125 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in 48 contests. He's got a locked-in shot right now, which should likewise keep him in fantasy owners' lineups while he's hot.