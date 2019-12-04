Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Struggles with offense

Dadonov went scoreless with two shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the WIld.

With only one assist over his last six games, Dadonov is on one of the worst offensive stretches since his return to the NHL in 2017. Oddly enough, both his line mates Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov have put up five points over the same time frame. Dadonov will turn it around soon, he has never gone more than five straight games without a point since 2017.