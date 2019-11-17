Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Super sniper strikes again

Dadonov scored twice, including the game winner, in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

He has 10 snipes this season and that ties him with the likes of Patrick Kane and Matthew Tkachuk for 14th overall in that category. Dadonov is on track to best his 70-point career high established last season. But beware that goal total -- his shooting percentage is 21.3, almost seven points higher than his average. Regression will occur.