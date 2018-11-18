Dadonov assisted on the Panther's opening goal as they fell to the Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.

Although Dadonov had his point streak ended against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, the Russian winger got right back at it with another assist against the Rangers. That keeps him over a point-per-game pace with 18 points in 17 games, and he is one of only three Panthers forwards with a positive plus/minus.