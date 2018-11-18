Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Tallies an assist
Dadonov assisted on the Panther's opening goal as they fell to the Rangers 4-2 on Saturday.
Although Dadonov had his point streak ended against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, the Russian winger got right back at it with another assist against the Rangers. That keeps him over a point-per-game pace with 18 points in 17 games, and he is one of only three Panthers forwards with a positive plus/minus.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Extends point streak•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Builds on 11-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Adds to nine-game scoring streak•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two power-play points in win over Jets•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Keeps streak alive with 5-on-5 goal•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes helper in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...