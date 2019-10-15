Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Third-straight multi-point game

Dadonov scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

That's goals in four straight for the Russian, and third-straight game with two points. Dadonov has been consistently producing since his return to the NHL in 2017, posting back-to-back 28 goal seasons. As a part of the Panthers' deadly first line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, he will be pushing for 70 points yet again.