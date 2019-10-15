Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Third-straight multi-point game
Dadonov scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
That's goals in four straight for the Russian, and third-straight game with two points. Dadonov has been consistently producing since his return to the NHL in 2017, posting back-to-back 28 goal seasons. As a part of the Panthers' deadly first line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, he will be pushing for 70 points yet again.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Another two-point game•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Gets in on both goals•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Still scoreless•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Leads offense in win•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Eclipses personal best in points•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Sprinting toward finish line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.