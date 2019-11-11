Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Three-point afternoon

Dadonov scored a power-play goal and added two assists at even strength in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Rangers.

He also dished a team-high five hits and chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. The 30-year-old is enjoying a strong start to the season, particularly with the man advantage -- four of Dadonov's eight goals have come on the power play. Overall, he has 16 points in 17 games, including nine points (four goals, five helpers) in his last eight.