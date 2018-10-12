Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Three-point outburst
Dadonov had a big game Thursday, scoring one goal and setting up two more in a 5-4 loss to Columbus.
Dadonov put up a 28-goal, 65-point season in 74 games last year and established himself has an offensive threat. He is 29, so it's hard to believe he'll grow his game at this point. But Dadonov remains a strong fantasy start for this season.
