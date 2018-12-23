Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Tickles twine Saturday

Dadonov scored a goal in Saturday's win over the Red Wings.

Dadonov hauled in a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau late in the first period and shoved it past Jimmy Howard. It went down as the game-winning goal -- his third of the year. Dadonov now has 17 goals and 34 points in 34 games.

