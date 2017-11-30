Dadonov (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Russian forward was already ruled out for the next 4-to-6 weeks on Monday, so Thursday's move simply comes as a paper transaction that allowed for Radim Vrbata (face) to be added to the active roster. With Dadonov out, expect Denis Malgin to continue to play in the Panthers' top-six.