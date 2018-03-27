Dadonov scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

He scored his 24th goal of the season on his only shot, adding a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Dadonov has only found the scoresheet in three of the last seven games, but on all three occasions he recorded multi-point performances -- making him an interesting DFS tournament play as the Panthers fight to stay alive in the playoff race.