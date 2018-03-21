Dadonov finished with a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Both of Dadonov's points came in the second period, with linemates Nick Bjugstad and Aleksander Barkov each picking up two points on those plays as well. That fearsome trio's excellent chemistry has turned Dadonov into quite the fantasy commodity, as he's amassed 56 points in 63 games this season. Any questions about his ability to perform at a high level on North American ice have been answered.