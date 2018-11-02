Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Two power-play points in win over Jets
Dadonov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
He also chipped in four shots, five blocked shots and a hit with a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring for the Panthers midway through the first period, then set up Keith Yandle for what proved to be the game-winner inside the final minute of the second. Dadonov extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and now boasts six goals and 13 points through 11 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Keeps streak alive with 5-on-5 goal•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Dishes helper in loss•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Chips in goal during failed comeback•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Three-point outburst•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Posts two-point night•
-
Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Lights lamp twice in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...