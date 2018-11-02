Dadonov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He also chipped in four shots, five blocked shots and a hit with a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring for the Panthers midway through the first period, then set up Keith Yandle for what proved to be the game-winner inside the final minute of the second. Dadonov extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and now boasts six goals and 13 points through 11 games.