Dadonov scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

He also chipped in four shots, five blocked shots and a hit with a minus-1 rating. The 29-year-old winger opened the scoring for the Panthers midway through the first period, then set up Keith Yandle for what proved to be the game-winner inside the final minute of the second. Dadonov extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and now boasts six goals and 13 points through 11 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories