Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Unleashes on goal

Dadonov picked up an assist and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The Panthers' first line opened up the offense in this one, with the top power-play unit converting just four minutes in and Dadonov connecting with Aleksander Barkov in front just eight minutes in to give the Cats a two-goal lead they would never relinquish. Dadonov now has 11 goals and 23 points in 23 games.