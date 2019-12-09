Panthers' Evgenii Dadonov: Unleashes on goal
Dadonov picked up an assist and fired six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
The Panthers' first line opened up the offense in this one, with the top power-play unit converting just four minutes in and Dadonov connecting with Aleksander Barkov in front just eight minutes in to give the Cats a two-goal lead they would never relinquish. Dadonov now has 11 goals and 23 points in 23 games.
