Dadonov (shoulder) has been ruled out for the next four-to-six weeks, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

After Dadonov underwent an MRI on Sunday his ailment was found to be worse than previously anticipated, moving back his projected return to around the New Year. The 28-year-old is in the midst of his first season in North America since 2011-12 after playing in the KHL the last five seasons, and was off to a hot start in Florida notching 18 points in 22 games, including an impressive seven multi-point efforts. 20-year-old Denis Malgin will play Monday on the first line in Dadonov's absence, and figures to get an extended look in Florida's top-six.