Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Beats the goalie twice
Dadonov found the back of the net twice during a 8-3 win over Anaheim on Thursday.
In his first season back in the NHL, Dadonov is off to a great start, scoring four goals and nine points in as many games. The 28-year-old registered just 20 points in his NHL career prior to this season. Chances are, Dadonov will surpass that by a pretty good margin.
