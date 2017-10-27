Dadonov found the back of the net twice during a 8-3 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

In his first season back in the NHL, Dadonov is off to a great start, scoring four goals and nine points in as many games. The 28-year-old registered just 20 points in his NHL career prior to this season. Chances are, Dadonov will surpass that by a pretty good margin.

