Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Continues scorching stretch
Dadonov recorded his third-consecutive multi-point showing with a goal and two assists during Monday's 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay.
The 28-year-old Russian has fit in perfectly with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau atop the Florida depth chart, and the trio's chemistry has been on full display of late. Dadonov is up to six goals and 14 points through 11 games while averaging 19:24 of ice time per contest (4:42 with the man advantage). At this stage of the game, he's a universal fantasy asset, and it's likely his high-end offensive numbers are sustainable considering his KHL production and cushy fantasy gig.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...