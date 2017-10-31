Dadonov recorded his third-consecutive multi-point showing with a goal and two assists during Monday's 8-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old Russian has fit in perfectly with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau atop the Florida depth chart, and the trio's chemistry has been on full display of late. Dadonov is up to six goals and 14 points through 11 games while averaging 19:24 of ice time per contest (4:42 with the man advantage). At this stage of the game, he's a universal fantasy asset, and it's likely his high-end offensive numbers are sustainable considering his KHL production and cushy fantasy gig.