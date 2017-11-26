Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Facing potential absence
Dadonov will have an MRI to evaluate an injured shoulder, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Russian winger recorded an assist Saturday against the Blackhawks and one has to assume that's also when he suffered the injury. According to the report, Dadonov could face an extended absence, though there should be another update given after the results of the MRI get back.
