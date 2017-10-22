Dadonov scored his second goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Capitals.

Dadonov is a point-per-game player through his first seven games of his NHL career. The 28-year-old has been skating on the top line and first power-play unit, becoming a key addition to the team. He was a lethal threat with the man advantage in the KHL and that hasn't changed over in the NHL, making him an appealing fantasy weapon. Given his current role and offensive skill set, Dadonov is a pretty safe bet for reliable offensive production throughout this season.