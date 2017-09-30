Panthers' Evgeny Dadonov: Pots one in dramatic fashion
Dadonov turned on the goal light Friday in a 3-1 preseason road loss to the Canadiens.
The Russian accepted a nice flip pass from Aleksander Barkov, only to get shoved into the cage from behind by Jeff Petry and bringing the puck along with him. After the officials conferred, it was ruled a good goal. Dadonov is likely one of the most overlooked players in fantasy drafts since he spent the last five seasons in the KHL, but let it be known that he racked up 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 53 games for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL last season, and he certainly deserves fantasy consideration now that he's back for what will technically be his fourth NHL campaign.
