Dadonov scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Dadonov's white-hot start continues -- he now has 11 points in 10 games. The 28-year-old spent the last five seasons in the KHL where he grew his game to a 66-point effort in 53 games. Dadonov will hit a plateau at some point given the massive increase in number of games, but for now, he's a great fantasy play.