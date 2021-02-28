Vatrano scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Vatrano received a 2-on-1 feed from Mason Marchment and flicked a shot past Carolina netminder James Reimer to square the game at 2-2 midway through the third period. It was Vatrano's second consecutive game with a goal, and five of his six tallies in 2020-21 have come over his last 10 contests.