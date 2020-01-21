Vatrano recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Vatrano drew the secondary assist on Keith Yandle's opening tally. Since the start of January, Vatrano has accumulated four goals and five helpers in nine games. The winger is up to 24 points, 107 shots on goal and 68 hits through 48 contests, but he's worth a look while riding a hot streak.