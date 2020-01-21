Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Bags helper
Vatrano recorded an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
Vatrano drew the secondary assist on Keith Yandle's opening tally. Since the start of January, Vatrano has accumulated four goals and five helpers in nine games. The winger is up to 24 points, 107 shots on goal and 68 hits through 48 contests, but he's worth a look while riding a hot streak.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Multi-point showing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Provides pair of points in win•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Snaps out of funk•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Tacks on assist•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Pair of points in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.