Vatrano scored the game-winning goal in overtime Tuesday against Chicago. The Panthers won 5-4.

This was Vatrano's first goal since February, and if his 40 tallies over the last two seasons are any indication, he should rack up plenty more. He's been skating on the third line, which isn't the most plum assignment given the lack of firepower in the Panthers' bottom six, but Vatrano's role on the team's secondary power play should keep him fantasy-relevant.