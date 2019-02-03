Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Breaks out on first line
Vatrano scored his 17th goal of the season during Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights.
Vatrano has six goals and 10 points in his last nine games as he has found himself skating on the Panthers' first line. His time on ice per game hasn't actually seen a noticeable jump -- still hovering around 14 minutes per game -- but points have been coming easily. He is already nine points above his previous career high and -- with the Panthers looking to be sellers at the trade deadline -- will likely hang on to his spot in the top six for the remainder of the season.
