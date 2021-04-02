Vatrano scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Detroit. He also had two PIM and one hit.

Vatrano forced overtime when he connected on a quick-release one-timer from the right circle midway through the third period. The goal was Vatrano's first in the last 10 games and his first all season with the man advantage. He later picked up the secondary assist on Alexander Wennberg's overtime winner. The 26-year-old Vatrano has 10 goals and four assists in 36 games this season.