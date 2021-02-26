Vatrano scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

It took the Panthers over 53 minutes to solve Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, but the floodgates opened up after that, as Florida scored three goals in a 3:11 span. Vatrano's fifth goal of the season capped Florida's run and stood up as the winner, but he needs to work on his playmaking, having dished out only two helpers through 19 games.