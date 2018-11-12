Vatrano turned one of his five shots on net into a goal during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

With 13 shots on net during the past three games, it is no surprise that Vatrano would capitalize soon enough. His goal was the fifth goal of the second period for the Cats off of a partial 2-on-1 breakaway with Jonathan Huberdeau. Vatrano now has five goals on the season.