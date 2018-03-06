Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Continues to miss time
Vatrano (lower body) skated once again Tuesday, but he won't be out there against the Lightning later in the evening, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers acquired Vatrano from the Bruins on Feb. 22, but he's about to miss his sixth straight game since the trade, and the pivot will be facing his 14th consecutive absence in general. Obviously, Panthers GM Dale Tallon knew the soon-to-be 24-year-old was damaged goods when he went after him, though we can't help but wonder whether he knew Vatrano would be out this long. At any rate, fantasy owners should leave him on the waiver wire until it looks like he's on the verge of returning.
