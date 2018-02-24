Vatrano's injury has been classified as a high-ankle sprain, which is a "two-week process" as far as a recovery is concerned, according to Panthers coach Bob Boughner, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Panthers fans might be antsy to see what Vatrano can bring to the table after the team traded a 2018 third-round pick to pry him away from the Bruins. While he's known as an inconsistent player, there was probably only so much he could do having averaged fewer than 12 minutes of ice time in his 108-game tenure with the B's, for whom he provided 20 goals, 11 assists and 50 PIM. It sounds like Florida will revisit his status as we inch closer to March.