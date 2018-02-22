Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Dealt to Florida
Vatrano (lower body) was traded from the Bruins to the Panthers on Thursday, in exchange for a 2018 third-round draft pick, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The Panthers only rank 16th in league scoring, but Vatrano could help them improve in the attacking zone as a last-ditch effort to move into playoff position. While he went undrafted, the Massachusetts native turned heads with AHL Providence in 2015-16, when he posted 36 goals in just as many games. However, Vatrano only averaged 11:58 of ice time over 108 contests with the B's. He could be worth a speculative pickup in fantasy leagues, but don't forget that he's currently bogged down by that lower-body malady.
