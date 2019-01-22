Vatrano scored a goal and dished three assists -- including two on the power play -- in Monday's 6-2 victory over San Jose.

Vatrano heads into the All-Star break with five goals and nine points over his last seven contests. He's already set new career highs in games played (47), goals (16) and points (26). The Massachusetts native scored a goal in each of the Panthers' last three games, all resulting in victories.

