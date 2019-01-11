Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Extends career-high goal total
Vatrano scored his 12th goal of the season during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
After topping his previous career-high of 10 goals on January 3rd, Vatrano added another as he opened the scoring in Thursday's contest. His total of 12 goals is double his assist total of six through 41 games. The Massachusetts-native also tied his career-high in points with the goal.
