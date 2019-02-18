Vatrano hit 20 goals on the season after finding the back of the net during Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Spending time on the first line has done wonders for Vatrano's scoring, as he has set a career-high in goals (20), assists (11) and points (31). Vatrano has shown great chemistry with Aleksander Barkov, meaning nothing but good things for his future with the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories