Panthers' Frank Vatrano: First 20-goal season
Vatrano hit 20 goals on the season after finding the back of the net during Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.
Spending time on the first line has done wonders for Vatrano's scoring, as he has set a career-high in goals (20), assists (11) and points (31). Vatrano has shown great chemistry with Aleksander Barkov, meaning nothing but good things for his future with the Panthers.
