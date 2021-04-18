Vatrano scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Vatrano won a race to a loose puck late in the second period and beat Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway, going forehand to backhand to extend Florida's lead to 4-1. The goal was Vatrano's second in the last three games and tied him for the team lead with 15 on the year.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores GWG on power play•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Breaks out with two points•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Provides key goal in win•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: OT goal caps road rally•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Back-to-back games with a goal•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Caps late comeback with game-winner•