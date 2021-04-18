Vatrano scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Vatrano won a race to a loose puck late in the second period and beat Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway, going forehand to backhand to extend Florida's lead to 4-1. The goal was Vatrano's second in the last three games and tied him for the team lead with 15 on the year.