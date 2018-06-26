Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Handed qualifying offer
The Panthers gave Vatrano and four other players qualifying offers ahead of Monday's deadline.
Vatrano needed a change of scenery after a lackluster start to the 2017-18 campaign and finally received that opportunity in February as part of a trade that sent a third-round pick to Boston. Vatrano tallied just two goals over 25 contests with the Bruins to begin the season, but it didn't take long for him to gel with the Panthers, netting eight points -- five goals and four assists -- over 16 tilts thanks to some additional ice time (up to 12:59 per game from 9:28 in Boston). The 24-year-old should remain firmly in the mix for the Panthers in 2018-19 and could sneak into the back end of some fantasy drafts.
