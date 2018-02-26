Vatrano (lower body) skated early Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As noted by DeFranks, the next step for Vatrano in his recovery is to prove that he can withstand a full team practice, which would be his first with the Panthers since being traded from Boston last Thursday.

