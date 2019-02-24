Vatrano signed a three-year extension worth $7.6 million with Florida on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Having already scored a career-best 20 goals in 2018-19, the UMass product was rewarded with a new deal. A dominant goal scorer in the AHL, Vatrano has found a way to get more shots off than he has in previous seasons while scoring on an impressive 13.7 percent of his shots on goal. With a cap hit of $2.53 million, this contract could end up looking like a serious bargain for the Panthers.