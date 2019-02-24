Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Inks extension
Vatrano signed a three-year extension worth $7.6 million with Florida on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Having already scored a career-best 20 goals in 2018-19, the UMass product was rewarded with a new deal. A dominant goal scorer in the AHL, Vatrano has found a way to get more shots off than he has in previous seasons while scoring on an impressive 13.7 percent of his shots on goal. With a cap hit of $2.53 million, this contract could end up looking like a serious bargain for the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: On opposite end of scoring•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: First 20-goal season•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Breaks out on first line•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Explodes for four points•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores 13th goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...