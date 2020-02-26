Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Lights lamp in win
Vatrano scored a goal and dished five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.
Vatrano's marker at 11:03 of the second period tied the game at one. The 25-year-old now has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists), 146 shots and 92 hits in 63 contests this year. Despite his third-line role, Vatrano can provide solid depth scoring and modest physicality to fantasy owners.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Sends assist Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Paces offense with hat trick•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Bags helper•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Multi-point showing Saturday•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Provides pair of points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.