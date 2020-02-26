Vatrano scored a goal and dished five hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Vatrano's marker at 11:03 of the second period tied the game at one. The 25-year-old now has 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists), 146 shots and 92 hits in 63 contests this year. Despite his third-line role, Vatrano can provide solid depth scoring and modest physicality to fantasy owners.