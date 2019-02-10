Vatrano tallied a goal and added two hits during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.

Vatrano has been quite productive since being promoted to the second line with Vincent Trochek and Justin Huberdeau, having tallied seven goals and 12 points in his last 12 games. With the Panthers desperate for more even-strength production outside of the top unit, the 24-year-old winger should get plenty of work as long as he can keep producing and is worth rostering in deeper formats as he continues to build on a career season.