Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Lights lamp Saturday
Vatrano tallied a goal and added two hits during Saturday's 5-4 overtime win against the Capitals.
Vatrano has been quite productive since being promoted to the second line with Vincent Trochek and Justin Huberdeau, having tallied seven goals and 12 points in his last 12 games. With the Panthers desperate for more even-strength production outside of the top unit, the 24-year-old winger should get plenty of work as long as he can keep producing and is worth rostering in deeper formats as he continues to build on a career season.
More News
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Breaks out on first line•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Explodes for four points•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Scores 13th goal in loss•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Extends career-high goal total•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Picks up two points in win•
-
Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Tallies rare assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...