Vatrano scored two goals on a team-high seven shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He opened and closed the scoring on the night, beating Elvis Merzlikins midway through the first period before slotting home an empty-netter late in the third. Vatrano has been on something of a tear lately, scoring seven goals and nine points in the last 10 games, but on the season the 27-year-old has only 17 goals and 23 points through 46 contests.