Vatrano collected two even-strength assists across 16:10 of ice time in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Vatrano has caught fire of late with his second multi-point effort in three outings and has five points in that span. The 25-year-old is on pace for a career-best season, as he's now up to 11 goals, 23 points and 107 shots while averaging 15:03 of ice time across 47 games. Vatrano and the Panthers will face road games in Minnesota and Chicago, on Monday and Tuesday respectively, before heading into the All-Star break.