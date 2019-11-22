Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Nabs helper
Vatrano picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.
Vatrano assisted on Brett Connolly's first goal that sparked another four-goal comeback for the Panthers. With the addition of Connolly over the offseason, the Cats have turned to Vatrano less for offense, but the Massachusetts native is still on pace to put up similar numbers to last year's career-high of 39. He has six goals, ten points and 54 shots on goal through 22 games this season.
