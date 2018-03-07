Vatrano (lower body) will continue to practice with the team and has a chance to play Saturday against the Rangers, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The report also quoted head coach Bob Boughner saying that the former Bruin would return Monday against Ottawa if he was unable to suit up Saturday. Vatrano struggled mightily in the 25 contests he played while with Boston this season, scoring just two goals for his only points, but his shooting ability and straight-line speed could allow him to turn things around in Florida. It will be important to check back on his playing status for Saturday's contest, but also to see where he's slotted in the lineup if given the green light.