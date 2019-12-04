Vatrano picked up an assist with only one shot on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.

Vatrano gets his success from shot volume, and he hasn't been able to find the net much on his nine-game goal drought. He was averaging 2.72 shots per game over the first 18 games of the season where he scored six goals, but has only registered more than 2 shots in a game once during his current dry spell.