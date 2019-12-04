Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Not getting shots through
Vatrano picked up an assist with only one shot on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Wild on Tuesday.
Vatrano gets his success from shot volume, and he hasn't been able to find the net much on his nine-game goal drought. He was averaging 2.72 shots per game over the first 18 games of the season where he scored six goals, but has only registered more than 2 shots in a game once during his current dry spell.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.