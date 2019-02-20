Panthers' Frank Vatrano: On opposite end of scoring
Vatrano picked up two assists during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
With a career scoring ratio of 45 goals to 27 assists, Vatrano is used to being on the opposite end of the scoring equation than he was on Tuesday. It is only the fourth time in his career that Vatrano tallied more than one assist in a game. He filled up the scoresheet during the win, also tallying two penalty minutes, two shots on goal, four hits, three blocks and ended the night a plus-3.
