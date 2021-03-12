Vatrano scored a goal on five shots Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win versus Columbus.
Playing in his 300th NHL game, Vatrano banged home a Jonathan Huberdeau rebound on a 2-on-1 rush to deliver the victory with 2:10 left in the extra session. Vatrano has found the back of the net in five of his last eight games, giving him nine tallies in 26 outings.
